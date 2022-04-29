Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) to announce $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year sales of $9.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.35 million, with estimates ranging from $214.49 million to $244.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESS Tech.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE:GWH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 8,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.