Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Masimo reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.97. 917,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,002. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.68. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.81 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

