Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.83. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $113.97. 25,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

