Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will post $210.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.60 million and the highest is $214.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $962.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $969.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEI stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 299,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

