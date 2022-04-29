Zacks: Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 280,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

