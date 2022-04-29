Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

XPO stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 2,127,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,867. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

