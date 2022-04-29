Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Sell

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 30,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

