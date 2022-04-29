Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CZFS opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

