Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Sell

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.80.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,807. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

