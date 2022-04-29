Zacks Investment Research Lowers FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGI Industries (FGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.