Zacks Investment Research Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

