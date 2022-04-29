Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.76.

GNL stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

