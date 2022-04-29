Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.38.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.