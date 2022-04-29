Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NTIC stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.