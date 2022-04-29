Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 81,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

