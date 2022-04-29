Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of ASC opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

