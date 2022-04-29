Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 795,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

