Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 312.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 579.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 300,046 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.