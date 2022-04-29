Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Its first-quarter performance displays a revenue decline primarily due to a fall in fee income. Nonetheless, the company is augmenting its organic growth by leveraging bolt-on buyouts to enhance digital bank product offerings. This might drive the fee-income base in the upcoming quarters. Also, expansion in strategic markets is likely to drive loan growth. Improvement in asset quality and sustainable capital deployments bode well. Yet, mounting expenses on technology investments are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Margin pressure amid low interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

