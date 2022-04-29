Zero Price Tops $0.0269 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $305,929.06 and approximately $43.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00335056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00080103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006742 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,354,864 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

