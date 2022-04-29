Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 66,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,039,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

