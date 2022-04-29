Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.47.

ZION opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

