Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,526 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of Zoetis worth $468,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.58. 58,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,330. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

