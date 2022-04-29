Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

