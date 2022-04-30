$0.10 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Nokia Oyj posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,409,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

