-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 312,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

