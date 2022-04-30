-$0.19 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,281. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.