$0.20 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. 22,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

