$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NMFC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

