$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 932,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,936. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,796,000 after purchasing an additional 354,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,652 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

