$0.42 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 734,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,389. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

