$0.50 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 927,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

