-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELDN. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 9,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.