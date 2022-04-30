-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.87). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IO Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

IO Biotech stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,979,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

