$0.90 EPS Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

