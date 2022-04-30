0Chain Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $255,544.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

