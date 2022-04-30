$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 491,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.