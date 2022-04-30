$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 415,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,444. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 789.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.