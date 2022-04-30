$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 415,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,444. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 789.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.