1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,876,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.