$136.68 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post $136.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.84 million to $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,031. The stock has a market cap of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

