1,498 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

