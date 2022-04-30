$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.68 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Tilray reported sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,820,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

