$16.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.37 billion and the lowest is $15.24 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 billion to $71.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. 3,456,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.