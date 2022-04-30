16,677 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 10,580,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,477. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

