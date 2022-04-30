$168.57 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.50 million. Datto reported sales of $144.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $862.24 million, with estimates ranging from $856.92 million to $872.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Datto by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 889,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,738. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

