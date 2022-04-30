1,713 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Motco

Motco purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 533,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,459. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

