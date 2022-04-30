1,801 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.99 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

