1,899,368 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,899,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

