1,970 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. 5,867,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

