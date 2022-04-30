1irstcoin Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $682,591.31 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

